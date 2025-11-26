Pak Navy conducts test launch of anti-ship ballistic missile

Karachi, Nov 26 (PTI) The Pakistani Navy has successfully test-fired an indigenously developed ship-launched anti-ship ballistic missile, the military has said.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the test was conducted on Tuesday “from a locally produced naval platform, enhancing the country’s defence capabilities.” The missile is capable of striking both sea and land targets with high accuracy, the ISPR said, adding that it is equipped with advanced guidance technology and enhanced manoeuvrability features.

A spokesperson for the Pakistan Navy said the successful test reflects the country’s growing technological expertise and reinforces the Navy’s commitment to safeguarding national interests.

President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, and the Services Chiefs extended their congratulations to all units, scientists, and engineers involved in the achievement.

Since the May conflict with India, Pakistan has been focused on enhancing its defence capabilities and in September, the Pakistan Army carried out a training launch of its newly developed Fatah-4, a ground-launched cruise missile with a range of 750 kilometres.

The ISPR has said the Fateh-4 has advanced avionics and navigational aids and is designed to evade missile defence systems through low-altitude, terrain-hugging flight, ensuring high precision in target engagement.