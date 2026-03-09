Pak Navy launches operation to counter threats to shipping and maritime trade

Islamabad, Mar 9 (PTI) The Pakistan Navy (PN) said on Monday that it launched 'Operation Muhafiz-ul-Bahr' to counter multi-dimensional threats to national shipping and maritime trade.

According to a statement by the army, the operation comes in view of the evolving regional maritime security environment and potential disruptions to critical sea lanes.

“The initiative has been undertaken to ensure the uninterrupted flow of national energy supplies and the security of Sea Lines of Communication (SLOCs),” it said, adding that the PN escort operations are being conducted in close coordination with Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC).

The army said that the Pakistan Navy is fully cognizant of the prevailing maritime situation and is actively monitoring and controlling the movement of merchant vessels to ensure their safe and secure transit.

With approximately 90 per cent of Pakistan’s trade conducted via sea, the operation aims to ensure that vital sea routes remain safe, secure, and uninterrupted.

Currently, the PN ships are escorting two merchant vessels, one of which is scheduled to arrive in Karachi on Monday.

The Pakistan Navy remains fully prepared to respond to emerging maritime security challenges and is committed to ensuring the safety of national shipping and regional maritime security, according to the army.