Pakistan Missile Test LY 80 N

Islamabad: The Pakistan Navy on Saturday successfully test-fired a surface-to-air missile during an exercise in the North Arabian Sea, according to an official release.

It live-fired the LY-80 (N) Surface to Air Missile (SAM) from the Vertical Launching System at extended range, showing “operational readiness and combat preparedness”, the army said in a statement.

“LY-80 (N) SAM successfully engaged and neutralised an aerial target, demonstrating Pakistan Navy's robust air defence capabilities,” it said.

The exercise also featured the successful engagement of surface targets using Loitering Munition (LM), demonstrating precision strike capabilities, when LM successfully engaged and destroyed surface targets, showcasing its "effectiveness in modern naval warfare", said the statement.

Successful open-sea trials of Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) were also conducted, marking a significant leap in autonomous naval technology.

The trials also validated the platform’s ability to combine high-speed performance with mission-critical durability, the statement said.

“Key capabilities demonstrated include extreme manoeuverability, precision navigation and weather resilience. USV offers a low-risk, high-impact solution with the stealth of a tactical interceptor,” it said.

Commander Pakistan Fleet witnessed the exercise, and Admiral Naveed Ashraf, Chief of the Naval Staff, commended officers and men of the Pakistan Navy for their professionalism and operational competence.

He also reaffirmed the Navy's resolve to ensure seaward defence of Pakistan and safeguard national maritime interests under all circumstances.