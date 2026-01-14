Pak: Nearly 1 million Afghans repatriated since April 2025

Peshawar, Jan 14 (PTI) Nearly 1 million Afghan nationals have been repatriated from Pakistan since April 2025, according to official data released on Wednesday.

Efforts to send back Afghan refugees began in 2023 when the Pakistani government announced to expel all illegal aliens.

According to figures released by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Home Department, a total of 988,812 Afghan nationals have so far been sent back to Afghanistan through different border points in the province since April 2025.

The breakdown shows that 230,470 individuals holding Proof of Registration (PoR) cards have been repatriated, while 71,570 Afghan Citizen Card (ACC) holders have also been returned to their home country. In addition, 686,772 Afghan nationals residing illegally in Pakistan have been deported as part of the ongoing drive.

Authorities have reiterated that the repatriation process is being carried out in a phased and orderly manner, in accordance with government policy, while ensuring necessary facilitation at transit points.

In September 2023, the government introduced the Illegal Foreigners’ Repatriation Plan, which triggered a large-scale return of Afghans.

The first and second phases of the plan, implemented in September 2023 and April 2025, respectively, targeted undocumented Afghans and holders of the Afghan Citizenship Cards.

The implementation of these phases saw the return of over 1.1 million Afghans from urban areas and refugee villages as of July 2025.

The third phase, targeting holders of PoRs, commenced in September 2025.