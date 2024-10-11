Pak-origin man gets life term for murder of Indian restaurant manager in UK

London, Oct 11 (PTI) A 25-year-old man of Pakistani heritage has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of an Indian restaurant manager who was killed in a road collision with a car while cycling home in Reading, south-east England, on Valentine’s Day this year.

Shazeb Khalid was found guilty of the murder of Vignesh Pattabhiraman, 36, last month following a trial at Reading Crown Court and was sentenced at the same court earlier this week. Thames Valley Police, which had conducted the murder investigation, condemned the sickening nature of Khalid’s actions which resulted from a misunderstanding.

“I am pleased with the lengthy sentence handed to Khalid in particular. It reflects the truly sickening nature of his actions,” said Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Brangwin, Senior Investigating Officer of the Major Crime Unit at Thames Valley Police.

“Vignesh was a kind, gentleman who moved to the UK on the promise of a job providing opportunity and hope for him and his wife, Ramya. He was killed on a misguided belief that he was responsible for instigating an investigation into the Vel restaurant employing illegal immigrants,” he said.

“Ramya’s life was shattered when her husband’s life was taken and Vignesh’s wider family and friends were similarly devastated. I can only hope that the sentences passed today provide some relief for Vignesh’s family,” he said.

On February 14, Vignesh Pattabhiraman was cycling back from his workplace at Indian restaurant Vel in Reading and was discovered by police at Addington Road following reports of a road traffic collision. He was declared deceased at the Royal Berkshire Hospital and a murder investigation was launched.

During the trial, the jury heard that a post-mortem examination ascertained that Pattabhiraman had died as a result of a head injury following the collision with a vehicle.

Khalid was arrested on February 19 and charged with murder the following day. He went on to plead guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter at an earlier hearing but was convicted of murder by the jury.

Soiheem Hussain, 27, and Mya Reilly, 20, who were also arrested and charged in the case, appeared at the same trial. Hussain was found guilty of assisting an offender and sentenced to four years in prison. Reilly had been found not guilty on that same charge.

Meanwhile, a Just Giving charity initiative set up online by Pattabhiraman’s friends and family to help with repatriation costs and support for his grieving wife Ramya after the “senseless tragedy” had raised over GBP 52,500.

“Vignesh was a committed restaurant manager at Vel, where he poured his heart and soul into his work, earning recognition for his exceptionally warm nature, customer service and work ethics. His dream of reaching a senior management position in the hotel industry was within reach, with an exciting opportunity awaiting him at Hyatt Regency Mayfair London,” read the online tribute.

“In addition to his professional endeavours, Vignesh cherished time with his beloved wife, Ramya, and their shared aspirations for a bright future in the UK. Their dreams were shattered by this senseless tragedy, leaving behind a void that cannot be filled,” it adds. PTI AK GSP GSP