Pak Parliament passes resolution countering US HoR motion demanding probe on Feb 8 polls

Islamabad, Jun 28 (PTI) Pakistan's Parliament on Friday passed a resolution countering a motion approved by the US House of Representatives that demanded a probe into the February 8 general elections which were marred by allegations of rigging.

Shaista Pervez Malik of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party moved the resolution, which was passed with an overwhelming majority by the National Assembly, the lower house of Parliament.

"The House takes notice of the resolution passed by the US House of Representatives concerning Pakistan," said the resolution, arguing that such interference in the country's internal affairs was inappropriate and unbecoming of global powers.

"This kind of meddling in our country's internal matters is unacceptable," it read.

"It is not appropriate for any global power to interfere in the internal affairs of another country." The resolution said the US resolution reflects an incomplete and wrong understanding of the political and electoral process of Pakistan.

It said the US resolution does not acknowledge the free and enthusiastic exercise of the right to vote by millions of Pakistanis in the recently held general election.

The National Assembly reiterated Pakistan's efforts to safeguard and uphold the principles of democracy and norms as enshrined in the Constitution in letter and spirit and in line with the aspirations of the people and vision of the founding fathers of Pakistan.

The resolution also drew the attention of the US Congress to issues such as the ongoing conflict in Gaza and the situation in Kashmir.

It expressed the hope that in the future the US Congress will play a more constructive role in strengthening Pakistan-US bilateral relations by focusing on avenues of collaboration for the mutual benefit of both our people and countries.

The resolution called upon the government of Pakistan to strengthen bilateral cooperation with the United States by enhancing channels of communication to allay such misperceptions and work towards harmonious relationships for the progress and prosperity of the people of both countries.

Amidst an uproar by the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Malik highlighted the global violations of human rights.

"Just as we condemn human rights violations around the world, we should denounce this interference," she asserted.

"It is shameful that Pakistan's sovereignty is under attack and some among us are encouraging this assault. It is regrettable that foreign powers are meddling in our internal matters, and we must deter them," she added.

The US resolution passed on June 25 with a staggering majority of 98 per cent, called for a “full and independent investigation of claims of interference or irregularities in Pakistan’s February 2024 election”. A total of 368 members voted in favour of the resolution against only seven opposing it.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar on Thursday announced that the government would introduce a resolution in the National Assembly in response to the one passed by the US Congress.