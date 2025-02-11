Pak parliamentarians pass bill to more than double their salaries

Islamabad, Feb 11 (PTI) Pakistan parliamentarians on Tuesday passed a bill, more than doubling their remunerations from PKR 218,000 to PKR 519,000 (INR 1.62 lakh approximately).

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker Romina Khurshid Alam tabled the Members of Parliament Salaries and Allowances (Amendment) Bill 2025 in the National Assembly, which passed it by majority.

It would raise parliamentarians’ salaries by a staggering 138 per cent, aligning them with the pay of federal secretaries.

Already approved by the Senate, the upper house, the bill now awaits the president’s signature.

Earlier, the National Assembly’s finance committee gave the bill a go-ahead in a meeting chaired by National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq on January 26.

Interestingly, neither opposition lawmakers belonging to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf nor any treasury lawmaker raised any objection to the whopping increase in their salaries when the country is passing through a critical economic phase. PTI SH GSP GSP