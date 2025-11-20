Pak PM hails US panel's report on May conflict while China rejects it as 'disinformation'

Islamabad, Nov 20 (PTI) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday hailed a recent report submitted to the US Congress, saying it supported Pakistan's claim about its "military success over India" during the four-day conflict in May.

However, Pakistan's key ally China rejected the report as "disinformation".

Speaking at an event in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), PM Shehbaz credited the leadership of Army chief Asim Munir for what he called "the exemplary performance" of the armed forces during the conflict, Dawn newspaper reported.

The report submitted by the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission talked about the India-Pakistan conflict and the use of Chinese weaponry, the paper said.

In Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning rejected the report as "disinformation".

"This so-called 'commission' that you mentioned always harbours ideological bias against China and has no credibility to speak of," Mao said while responding to a question at a media briefing.

"The commission's report itself is disinformation," she added.

She was asked about the report's claim that China led a "disinformation campaign" against the French Rafale jets after the India-Pakistan conflict to promote its J-35s.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians. PTI SH ZH ZH