Pak PM reiterates commitment to enhance ties with Libya

Islamabad, Feb 3 (PTI) Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday reaffirmed Islamabad's commitment to foster closer ties with Libya as the two sides explored ways to enhance mutual cooperation, according to an official statement.

A Libyan delegation led by Libyan Prime Minister Dr Osama Saad Hamad met the prime minister.

Sharif “reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to fostering friendly relations with Libya and emphasised the importance of continued engagement and dialogue,” the statement said.

The Libyan leadership appreciated Pakistan’s role and expressed interest in expanding collaboration between the two countries.

During the discussions, both sides exchanged views on matters of mutual interest and underscored the importance of strengthening bilateral relations.

“The meeting reflected the shared desire to enhance cooperation in areas of common concern and to promote peace, stability, and development at regional and international levels,” it said.

The meeting concluded with an understanding to maintain close contact and explore avenues for future cooperation.

It was attended by Field Marshal Khalifa Abu-al-Qasim Haftar, Commander-in-Chief of the Libyan Arab Armed Forces and Lieutenant General Saddam Khalifa Haftar, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Libyan Arab Armed Forces.

Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir were also present during the meeting.

Separately, Haftar called on Admiral Naveed Ashraf, Chief of the Naval Staff, at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad, according to a statement by the army.

During the meeting, both leaders deliberated on matters of mutual interest, the evolving regional maritime security landscape, and ways to further bolster cooperation in defence and training.

Both leaders reaffirmed their resolve to further diversify and strengthen the scope of the existing bilateral defence relationship.

The Libyan military delegation held talks with Army chief Field Marshal Munir on Monday. The talks between the two sides came after reports of a defence deal of around USD 4 billion emerged between the two sides.