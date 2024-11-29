Pak PM Sharif announces task force to identify perpetrators of chaos during Islamabad protest

Islamabad, Nov 29 (PTI) Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday announced the formation of a task force, to be led by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, to identify the perpetrators of chaos during a protest by jailed former premier Imran Khan’s party here earlier in the week.

The prime minister also announced establishment of a Federal Anti-Riots Force to prevent any future attempt to create chaos and disorder in the country.

Sharif's remarks, while addressing a high-level meeting on the law and order situation in the country, came days after Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) launched a march towards Islamabad demanding his release.

The Naqvi-led task force will include Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and representatives from the security forces.

Sharif said that the task force would ensure the identification of armed individuals involved in spreading chaos last Sunday and recommend exemplary punishment.

The prime minister said the proposed Federal Anti-Riots Force will be equipped with international-standard professional capabilities and equipment.

The meeting also approved the establishment of a Federal Forensic Lab equipped with the latest technology to investigate such incidents and gather evidence.

He also termed Khan’s party a “fitna” (mischief), while lashing out at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for "using state resources for launching an onslaught" on Islamabad in the form of a protest.

"This is not a political party but a fitna (mischief) and a group of terrorists," he said and directed to lodge cases against the groups involved in violence.

He also accused the PTI of killing security personnel during the protest, warning that the time has come to take strict action against the rioters.

He also said that the PTI would not be allowed to destroy Pakistan. “We need to break these hands (instead),” he said.

Talking about economic losses, he said that the protests and sit-ins cost Pakistan Rs 190 billion per day.

Khan's party on Wednesday suspended "for the time being" its protest in Islamabad after a midnight crackdown by the authorities.

About a thousand protesters were arrested since Sunday when Khan’s party launched a march towards Islamabad demanding his release.

The crackdown forced Khan's party supporters to retreat from D-Chowk in Islamabad's Red Zone, where most government buildings are located, with his party describing the action as a "massacre" under the “fascist military regime". PTI SH GSP GSP