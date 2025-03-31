Pak PM Sharif, Bangladesh's interim govt. chief Yunus exchange Eid greetings

Dhaka, Mar 31 (PTI) Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Bangladesh’s interim government chief Muhammad Yunus on Monday exchanged Eid greetings over the phone where the Pakistani leader said Islamabad would next month send its Deputy Premier Ishaq Dar to Dhaka to discuss issues of mutual interests.

“Prime Minister Sharif greeted the people of Bangladesh during the largest Muslim festival Eid al-Fitr. He also invited Professor Yunus to visit Pakistan at a convenient time in the coming months,” a statement from the chief adviser's press wing said.

It said Yunus also greeted Pakistanis on the occasion.

“Prime Minister Sharif said that Deputy Prime Minister of Pakistan Ishaq Dar, who is also the foreign minister of the Islamic Republic, would visit Bangladesh in April to discuss issues of mutual interests,” the statement said.

Yunus and Sharif met in Cairo during the D-8 Summit in December last year and the United Nations General Assembly in New York in September 2024.