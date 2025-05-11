Pak PM Sharif bats for 'path of peaceful negotiations' to address India-Pak issues

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked the country's political leadership, including his coalition partners and opposition, for demonstrating "exemplary" unity and integrity during the four-day confrontation between Pakistani and Indian militaries.

In an address to the nation late Saturday night, Sharif said the "path of peaceful negotiations" should be adopted to solve the longstanding issues between India and Pakistan, including sharing of water resources, and the Kashmir issue.

India and Pakistan on Saturday reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, with immediate effect.

Sharif said Pakistan has given a positive response to the understanding reached with India in the interest of regional peace.

Sharif also said Pakistan responded positively to international diplomatic efforts and expressed his gratitude to all friendly countries, including the leadership of the US, the UK, Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, and the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in de-escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

Sharif especially mentioned the efforts and support of Pakistan’s "time-tested" and trustworthy" friend China, which he said stood with Pakistan in "this hour of turbulence".

The Pakistani prime minister described the understanding with India as a success of the entire nation and the armed forces of Pakistan.

According to Radio Pakistan, he said the Pakistan military's "Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos”, was successful and that India's actions were responded to in a professional manner.

“The nation and our armed forces proved that Pakistanis are a brave, self-possessing and prudent nation,” he said.

Sharif said Pakistan offered to join a credible and transparent investigation into the Pahalgam attack, but New Delhi did not respond positively.

The Prime Minister congratulated the entire nation and armed forces for what he called a "victory".