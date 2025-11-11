Pak PM Sharif calls upon world to stand united in promoting peace

Islamabad, Nov 11 (PTI) Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday called upon the world to stand united in promoting peace, advancing sustainable development and strengthening collective security.

"Pakistan has always advocated for peace through dialogue and diplomacy. We firmly believe that peace and security form the foundation of sustainable national and regional development,” Shehbaz said while addressing the Inter-parliamentary Speakers' Conference here.

He noted that the true value of peace is most profoundly understood when “we are confronted with the conflicts that continue to plague our world,” according to state-run Radio Pakistan.

He mentioned that Pakistan, too, has faced this turbulence both directly and indirectly. “However, we have remained steadfast in our commitment to maintaining peace and tranquility,” he said.

Pakistan believes in a peaceful neighbourhood and has been striving hard for this purpose, but militant groups continue to imperil peace not only within Afghanistan but also beyond its borders, he said.

Referring to the attacks on Pakistan's border posts last month, he said, “Our response was firm and decisive, teaching an unforgettable lesson to those who attacked Pakistan”.

He urged Afghanistan to understand that lasting peace can only be realised by reigning in the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and other terrorist groups operating on Afghan territory.

Shehbaz also highlighted the reforms carried out by his government to promote inclusive growth.

Delegations from Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Palestine, Algeria, Barbados, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kenya, Tajikistan, Morocco, Maldives, Serbia, the Philippines, and Rwanda are attending the two-day event along with Speakers, Deputy Speakers, and parliamentary representatives from over 40 countries.

Organisers said the event aims to provide a platform for dialogue, collaboration, and exchange of best practices among parliamentary leaders. PTI SH ZH ZH