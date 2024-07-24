Pak PM Sharif denounces propaganda unleashed by Imran Khan's party against army

Islamabad, Jul 24 (PTI) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday denounced the alleged propaganda unleashed by jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party against the army and its leadership, saying such actions will "not be tolerated at all." His remarks came two days after Army spokesperson Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif said a massive illegal, political mafia rose to sabotage a planned new counter-terrorism operation, ‘Azm-e-Istehkam’, and the first move of that mafia was to make the operations controversial through false and fake arguments.

Chairing a meeting of the federal cabinet, Prime Minister Sharif said the propaganda campaign was intolerable and heart-wrenching.

He emphasized the “need to unite against such malicious campaigns”, stressing that “our armed forces have made immense sacrifices in the fight against terrorism to ensure peace and stability in the country”.

The premier also condemned the groups responsible for the May 9 riots last year, accusing them of using new tactics to disrupt the country.

"The May 9 group left no stone unturned in shaking the foundations of the country. Today, they are committing new offences with new tactics," he said.

The prime minister also talked about the recent attacks on the Pakistani consulate in Germany and London and termed them as deeply unfortunate. He said the foreign minister took immediate action after the attacks.

Voicing serious concerns over the recent surge in terror acts especially in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Prime Minister said this is being done under an organised conspiracy.

Referring to the involvement of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan in terror attacks, he said the terror emanating from a neighbouring country is not acceptable at all. He, however, did not name any country.

He said Pakistan is ready to protect its citizens but added that the country wants to address this issue through negotiations and peaceful means. He said contacts in this regard are being made directly and indirectly.

Talking about Afghanistan's role in the recent incidents of terrorism, he complained that the country had not paid back the generosity shown towards Afghan refugees.

"How is it that we hosted millions of their people without complaints, treating them like brothers and never seeing them as a burden? Yet, we are repaid with TTP attacks on our citizens, disrupting peace and business in the country. This is unacceptable," he said.

He said the government decided to eliminate visa fees for 126 countries, describing it as a significant step to facilitate business and attract investors, tourists, and travellers.

Meanwhile, sources privy to the meeting said the cabinet deferred the decision on the banning of PTI and launching treason cases against former President Arif Alvi, ex-premier Imran Khan, and former deputy speaker of the National Assembly Qasim Suri.

The government postponed the decision pending consultation with coalition partners, including the Pakistan Peoples Party. PTI SH ZH AKJ ZH ZH ZH