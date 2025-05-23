Pak PM Sharif holds telephonic conversations with leaders of Iran, Egypt

Islamabad, May 23 (PTI) Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in conversation with the leaders of Iran and Egypt said that his country was determined to defend its integrity at all costs, the Foreign Office said on Friday.

Sharif held telephonic conversations with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, according to a statement by the Foreign Office spokesperson.

“He reaffirmed Pakistan’s firm resolve to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity at all costs,” the Foreign Office said.

Sharif also expressed his concern over India’s attempt to "unilaterally hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance and emphasised that the Jammu and Kashmir dispute remains the root cause of instability in South Asia".

The Foreign Office said that the developments in the Middle East, particularly the alarming situation in Gaza, were also discussed.

The prime minister urged the international community to ensure consistent and timely delivery of humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza. He also hoped that the upcoming UN Conference on Two-State Solution next month would yield meaningful outcomes. PTI SH GSP GSP