Pak PM Sharif on 2-day Belarus visit to boost ties

Islamabad, Apr 10 (PTI) Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday left for Belarus on a two-day official visit to promote bilateral ties.

He is visiting the country at the invitation of Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko, according to an official statement released here.

Sharif will hold talks with the Belarusian president to review progress in areas of mutual interest. The two sides are expected to sign several agreements to further strengthen cooperation.

The visit underscores the strong and ongoing partnership between Pakistan and Belarus, the statement said.

Over the past six months, a series of high-level bilateral engagements including the 8th Session of the Joint Ministerial Commission in February this year have laid the groundwork for a productive visit.

The visit follows the Belarusian president's official trip to Pakistan in November last year.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister for Information Atta Tarar, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi and senior officials are part of the delegation visiting Belarus.