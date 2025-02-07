Pak PM Sharif says developing countries need grant-based financial support to address climate change

Islamabad, Feb 7 (PTI) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that developing countries like Pakistan need more predictable and grant-based financial support to face the consequences of climate change.

He was addressing the international ‘Breathe Pakistan’ conference on climate change organised by the Dawn Media group.

“Developing countries like Pakistan need more predictable, flexible and grant-based financial support to build resilient infrastructure and invest in sustainable development,” he said, addressing the conference.

“Without such support, the path to climate adaptation and green transformation will remain elusive, therefore, let us make Breathe Pakistan our resounding call to action to ensure a cleaner, greener and more resilient Pakistan for generations to come.” He termed Pakistan’s climate story a “cruel paradox” because the country’s emissions were less than one per cent and yet it was one of the most climate-affected countries, facing floods, glacial meltdown, heatwaves and droughts.

The prime minister said the government has prioritised governance reforms, policy execution and capacity building to deal with this challenge. He said the country is integrating climate resilience into energy, equity, connectivity and development. He lauded the Dawn Media group for the two-day conference that addressed “one of the most pressing challenges of our times”.

The Dawn newspaper reported that the conference aimed to make Pakistan climate-resilient by 2047 while fostering regional cooperation across South Asia, where countries face shared challenges of rising temperatures, water scarcity and increasing natural disasters.

It brought together experts and leaders to participate in marathon sessions, panels and speeches to find solutions to climate change, with the participants demanding urgent funding to power adaptation initiatives to respond to threats posed by changing environmental and climatic conditions. PTI SH GSP GSP