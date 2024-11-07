Pak PM Sharif to visit Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijan this month

Islamabad, Nov 7 (PTI) Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will embark on a high-stakes diplomatic mission this November, attending two significant international summits in Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan, that tackle urgent issues of conflict and climate, it was announced on Thursday.

His first stop will be Saudi Arabia, where he will participate in the second Joint Arab-Islamic Summit in Riyadh on November 11, according to the Foreign Office.

This summit, organised by the Saudi government, will convene to discuss the ongoing West Asia crisis. Before the main event, a preparatory session involving the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) will take place on November 10, with Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar, representing the country.

At this year’s summit, Prime Minister Sharif will reinforce Pakistan’s unwavering support for Palestine, advocating for an end to violence in Gaza, an immediate ceasefire, and international protection for Palestinian civilians.

Sharif will also engage in strategic discussions with leaders from other Arab League and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation member states, strengthening bilateral relations and regional alliances.

Following his visit to Saudi Arabia, Sharif will head to Baku, Azerbaijan, to participate in the “World Leaders’ Climate Action Summit” on November 12-13, a key event of the 29th UN Climate Change Conference (COP29).

Accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Dar and other senior officials, Sharif will address critical issues related to climate action, focusing on climate justice, equity, and shared responsibilities.

COP29 is taking place at a time when millions around the world including in Pakistan, are facing severe adverse impacts of climate change. PTI SH GRS GRS