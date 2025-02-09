Pak PM Sharif to visit UAE to attend World Governments Summit in Dubai

Islamabad, Feb 9 (PTI) Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday on a two-day official visit to attend the World Governments Summit (WGS) in Dubai, the foreign office said on Sunday.

He was invited for the visit by the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

“The Summit will bring together a large number of Heads of State/Government, global policymakers, and leading private sector figures to discuss the future of governance, innovation and international cooperation,” it said.

The prime minister will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and other key members of the Cabinet, reflecting Pakistan’s strong commitment to deepening its engagement with the UAE and other global partners, the statement said.

He will deliver a keynote address at the WGS, highlighting Pakistan’s vision for inclusive economic growth, digital transformation and governance reforms. He will also hold bilateral meetings with the UAE leadership as well as engage with Heads of State/Government from participating countries and leading CEOs of major multinational companies.

Pakistan and the UAE share a deep-rooted brotherly relationship and the UAE remains one of Pakistan’s key economic and strategic partners, with strong collaboration across multiple sectors, the statement said.

Pakistani diaspora in the UAE, which is the second largest Pakistani expatriate community worldwide, continues to play a pivotal role in the development of both countries, while serving as a bridge between the two nations.

It would be the second visit of PM Shehbaz to the UAE since assuming office in March 2024, and it underscores Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to further strengthening its ties with the Gulf country, fostering greater economic collaboration and exploring new avenues of partnership for mutual prosperity, the statement said.

Separately, President Asif Ali Zardari left for Portugal to meet Prince Rahim al-Hussaini Aga Khan V to offer his condolences on the passing away of Prince Karim al-Hussaini Aga Khan IV, who died last week.

Prince succeeded his father as the new and 50th spiritual head of the Ismaili Muslims.

During the visit, the President will also meet the President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, according to the Foreign Office. PTI SH ZH ZH