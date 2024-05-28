Pak PM Shehbaz calls some judges 'black sheep'; accuses them of giving relief to Imran Khan

Lahore, May 28 (PTI) Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday raised serious allegations against some serving judges, calling them "black sheep" for allegedly giving relief to jailed former premier Imran Khan in various cases.

Advertisment

Addressing the general council meeting of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) that re-elected his elder brother and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif as the party's president, Shehbaz said, "Some black sheep in the judiciary are bent upon giving relief to Imran Khan." "Some black sheep in (the) judiciary are there to save Imran Niazi from 190 billion pounds and other cases. Every day, it is planned how to give him bail in certain cases," he said.

There has been a tug-of-war between the powerful military establishment and the judiciary following the letter by six judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa.

The judges urged the chief justice to take up the matter of the country's spy agencies’ meddling in judicial affairs to get the desired verdicts in different cases, especially in the cases related to Khan.

Advertisment

The 71-year-old Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Khan has been in jail since August last year and is facing more than 200 cases.

Shehbaz further said that Nawaz Sharif was not given bail for many years, but in the case of Khan, the judges are sheltering his black deeds.

He also blasted Khan for comparing former Bangladesh president Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Pakistani former Army chief Gen Yahya Khan.

Advertisment

"Imran Khan Niazi, who used to sit at the feet of generals, is talking of Mujeebur Rehman and Gen Yahya," he said.

A day earlier, Khan uploaded a video on his X account drawing a comparison between Rahman and Yahya.

"Every Pa­­k­istani should study the Hamoodur Rahman Com­mission Report and get to know who was the true traitor, General Yahya Khan or Sheikh Mujibur Ra­­hman," he said.

"Imran Khan Niazi, the way you defame the Pakistani army officers and their families, the nation will not forgive you. The language Niazi used against army personnel in London, if someone else had done so his tongue could have been cut off," Shehbaz said. PTI MZ GRS AKJ GRS GRS