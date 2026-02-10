Pak PM Shehbaz expected to attend inaugural session of Gaza peace board in US

Islamabad, Feb 10 (PTI) Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to attend the inaugural session of the Board of Peace on Gaza to be held next week in Washington.

The key meeting is scheduled for Feb 19 at the US Institute of Peace, a leading think-tank.

Diplomatic sources said that PM Shehbaz is expected to travel to the US on Feb 18 to attend the Board of Peace meeting. Pakistan is among eight Muslim-majority nations, including Egypt, Jordan, Indonesia, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and the UAE, that are expected to attend the meeting.

The level of participation from other countries is not known.

Pakistan last month formally joined the Board of Peace during an event held on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, where President Donald Trump was present.

The first meeting of the board would focus on the reconstruction of Gaza. The summit will also formalise the board’s mandate and structure.

It will also focus on the implementation of the ceasefire and Gaza’s future governance.

Rights experts argue that Trump overseeing a board to supervise a foreign territory's affairs resembled a colonial structure. PTI SH ZH ZH