Pak PM Shehbaz leaves for Turkiye on two-day visit

Islamabad, Apr 22 (PTI) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday left for Turkiye on a two-day visit during which he will hold talks with the Turkish leadership on promoting bilateral relations and discuss regional and international developments.

The prime minister, who is visiting Turkiye at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, is accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistant to the PM on Foreign Affairs Tariq Fatemi.

State-run Associated Press of Pakistan reported that the prime minister will hold extensive discussions with his Turkish counterpart on bilateral relations while exchanging views on recent developments in the region and beyond.

“The upcoming meeting represents a continuation of this robust dialogue and underscores the shared commitment to further elevate the multifaceted partnership between Pakistan and Turkiye,” the report said.

The APP also reported that as long-standing allies and strategic partners, Pakistan and Turkiye maintained a tradition of regular high-level exchanges, reflecting the exceptional bonds of brotherhood between the two nations.

The two countries have a high-level forum in the form of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) for cooperation and coordination on various issues of mutual interest.

Established in 2009, HLSCC is the highest decision-making forum between the two countries, guiding bilateral relations through joint standing committees covering trade, investment, defence, energy, agriculture, health and education.

Its seventh session, co-chaired by President Erdogan and Prime Minister Shehbaz, was held in Islamabad on February 12-13.

The two countries agreed to expand the scope of their goods trade agreement, marking a significant step towards achieving a $5 billion bilateral trade target.