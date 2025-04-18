Pak PM Shehbaz pledges to crush terror threat

Islamabad, Apr 18 (PTI) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday vowed to deliver a crushing defeat on terrorists so that they never "dare cast an evil eye" on Pakistan again.

He chaired a meeting on the law and order situation in Islamabad, reported Radio Pakistan.

“Pakistan’s enemies are scared of our economic achievements,” Shehbaz said.

He vowed to inflict a “crushing defeat on terrorists so that they never dare cast an evil eye on Pakistan again”, the report quoted him as saying.

The prime minister declared that the struggle to eradicate terrorism from the country will continue and commended all institutions and provincial governments for their robust measures against it.

Shehbaz praised security forces for their sacrifices in combating terrorism, noting that “brave officers and soldiers are confronting terrorists day and night, laying down their lives for the country”.

The federal government will extend full cooperation to enhance the capacity of all provinces to ensure the complete elimination of terrorism and extremism, he added.

The prime minister highlighted that the federal government and the provinces are working together on the narrative against terrorism, and called it "encouraging". He also emphasised the need to set aside all differences and work together to eradicate the menace of militancy.

Pakistan has come under a renewed wave of terrorism with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces bearing the brunt of such attacks.

According to a report published by the Islamabad-based think tank, Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), February saw a marginal increase in terrorist attacks but a sharp surge in civilian casualties.

According to PICSS, the country witnessed 79 terrorist attacks last month, resulting in the deaths of 55 civilians and 47 security personnel, while 45 civilians and 81 security personnel were injured. Security forces, meanwhile, intensified counter-terrorism operations, eliminating 156 terrorists, injuring 20, and arresting 66.