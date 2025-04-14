Pak PM Shehbaz, Prez Zardari extend greetings to Sikh community on Vaisakhi

Islamabad, Apr 14 (PTI) Pakistan top leadership on Monday extended warm greetings to Sikh community, living in Pakistan and world over, on the occasion of Vaisakhi.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif issued their separate messages on the occasion.

President Zardari said Vaisakhi is a symbol of Pakistan's beauty in its cultural and religious diversity. He said Sikh community is playing a prominent role in the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

“Our constitution guarantees complete religious freedom, equal rights and protection for minorities,” he said, adding that Pakistan was committed to upholding the principles of interfaith harmony, tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said this festive occasion marks the ripening of the Rabi harvest - a time of great joy for farmers as they reap the fruits of their hard labour and also serves as a reminder of the enduring spirit of hope, unity, and renewal that inspires and unites our communities and form the strength and soul of our great nation.

“We should move forward together with renewed energy and purpose, inspired by the spirit of Vaisakhi, to build a brighter, more inclusive and stronger tomorrow,” he said.

Meanwhile, addressing the main ceremony of the Vaisakhi Festival at Nankana Sahib, Minister of State for Religious Affairs, Kheal Das Kohistani said Pakistan belongs to all the communities living here and every religion is respected here.

He said all minorities are free to worship and celebrate their festivals in Pakistan..." The Minister of State warmly welcomed the Sikh Yatrees who came to Nankana Sahib from across the country and abroad, including India, to participate in the Vaisakhi celebrations. PTI SH AMS