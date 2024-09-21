Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif leaves for New York to attend UNGA session

Islamabad, Sep 21 (PTI) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday left for New York to represent Pakistan at the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly being held next week.

In a post on X before departing, the prime minister vowed to present Pakistan's perspective on global issues at the esteemed platform.

“Looking forward to a busy week full of engagements. During our interactions we will take up global issues, promoting peace, development and climate action. Will present Pakistan's perspective to the world, advocate our interests and strengthen international partnerships,” he said.

According to a statement by the Foreign Office, the PM in his address at the UN General Assembly would reaffirm Pakistan's steadfast commitment to multilateralism and express support for the role of the United Nations in fostering global peace, security, and prosperity.

The prime minister will attend several high-level meetings on the sidelines of the UNGA session including the “High-Level Meeting on Existential Threat posed by Sea-level Rise” and the UN Security Council's open debate on “Leadership for Peace”.

His programme will also include bilateral meetings with world leaders as well as with the UN secretary-general and the president of the UN General Assembly. He would also interact with members of the Pakistani diaspora.