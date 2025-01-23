Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif thanks World Bank for pledging to provide USD 20 billion

Islamabad, Jan 23 (PTI) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday thanked the World Bank for pledging to provide USD 20 billion under the 10-year country partnership framework.

Last week, the bank said that the new framework for Pakistan aimed to "support inclusive and sustainable development" by placing a strong focus on building human capital and fostering durable private sector growth.

Addressing the launch of the Country Partnership Framework (CPF) for Pakistan at a ceremony here, Shehbaz said that it was a great day in the country's history.

He said the CPF, which spans over 10 years with an amount of USD 20 billion, is a vision to transform Pakistan's economy, building climate-resilient projects, alleviating poverty and unemployment and promoting digitization, agriculture and IT-led initiatives.

He said the World Bank supported Pakistan over a period of time and important projects were built with its support, ranging from hydel power generation in the water sector to reform in the Federal Board of Revenue.

He thanked the World Bank team, particularly its President Ajay Banga and Vice President for South Asia Martin Raiser. PTI SH ZH ZH