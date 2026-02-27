Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit Moscow next week

Moscow, Feb 27 (PTI) Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to visit Moscow next week, according to a report.

"The Pakistani Prime Minister will visit the Russian Federation next week," Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed was quoted as saying by official news agency TASS.

Senator Sayed, who is head of the Senate Defence Committee, made this announcement while speaking at the Moscow-Islamabad media forum.

However, so far the Kremlin has not officially confirmed the report.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan was the last Pakistani Prime Minister to visit Moscow on February 24, 2022, the day when Russian armoured columns had started pouring into neighbouring Ukraine. PTI VS AMS