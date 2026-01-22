Pak PM Shehbaz signs charter for Board of Peace amid criticism by opposition

Islamabad, Jan 22 (PTI) Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday joined a group of world leaders in signing the charter for the Board of Peace for Gaza, headed by US President Donald Trump, despite criticism from the opposition parties.

Trump hosted the ceremony on the margins of the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Pakistan had received the invitation from Trump to join the Board, which was later accepted.

Prime Minister Shehbaz signed the document with several international leaders at the event in Davos.

"Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf does not accept the Government of Pakistan's decision to join the ‘Board of Peace’," said the party headed by jailed former prime minister Imran Khan.

The party emphasises that decisions of such international significance must always be undertaken with full transparency and inclusive consultation with all major political stakeholders, it said in a statement.

It said that Pakistan’s participation in any international peace initiative should complement and reinforce the UN's multilateral system, rather than creating parallel structures that could dilute or complicate global governance.

“PTI calls upon the Government of Pakistan to withdraw any formal participation in the ‘Board of Peace’ until a complete consultative process has been conducted,” it said.

The party further said that the consultative process should be subject to parliamentary scrutiny and debate by involving all major political leaders, in particular, Imran Khan. It also demanded transparent communication with the nation through a "Referendum" to ensure public confidence on the issue.

However, the party expressed support for the Palestinian people and vowed to “not accept any plans against the wishes of the people of Palestine”.

Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) chief Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, the Leader of the Opposition in the Senate, denounced the government's decision to join Trump's Board of Peace, calling it "morally incorrect and indefensible." The US president unveiled the board as part of the second phase of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

In October, Israel and militant group Hamas agreed to Trump's peace plan.

The board is being projected by Washington as a new international body to usher in peace and stability in Gaza and beyond, triggering speculations that it may respond to other global conflicts as well.

The countries that have accepted Trump's invitation to join the board are Argentina, Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Belarus, Bulgaria, Egypt, Hungary, Indonesia, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Morocco, Mongolia, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam. PTI SH ZH ZH