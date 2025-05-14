Pak PM Shehbaz visits Pasrur Cantonment in Sialkot; interacts with soldiers

Lahore, May 14 (PTI) Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Pasrur Cantonment in Sialkot on Wednesday and interacted with officers and soldiers involved in the recent military confrontation with India.

Pasrur Cantonment, Sialkot, is some 130kms from Lahore.

Operation Sindoor was launched by India on the intervening night of May 6 and 7 to avenge the killings of 26 people in the Pahalgam terror attack. Indian armed forces targeted nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, killing over 100 terrorists.

Pakistan then attempted to attack several Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10.

The Indian armed forces launched a fierce counter-attack on several Pakistani military installations, including Rafiqui, Murid, Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur and Chunian.

Radar sites at Pasrur and Sialkot aviation base were also targeted using precision munitions, causing massive damage.

According to the PM House, Shehbaz met with officers and soldiers who participated in the operation during the ongoing confrontation.

In the coming days, the prime minister will also visit air bases and naval bases to meet officers and personnel of the Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Navy, it said.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Army Chief General Asim Munir, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu, Federal Ministers Ahsan Iqbal and Attaullah Tarar, Corps Commander Sialkot, and senior civil and military leadership accompanied the premier on this visit.

Shehbaz also addressed the officers and soldiers at Pasrur Cantonment.