Pak PM stresses dialogue, regional peace in call with Saudi Crown Prince

Islamabad, Dec 31 (PTI) Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday underscored the importance of dialogue and diplomacy to ensure regional peace during a telephonic conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, amid rising tensions between Saudi Arabia and the UAE over Yemen.

The development came a day after the prime minister met UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed, and following a separate telephonic discussion between Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and his Saudi counterpart.

According to an official statement, the prime minister and the crown prince exchanged views on the prevailing regional situation and recent developments.

Sharif emphasised the need to maintain unity and harmony within the Ummah (Muslim world) in the face of current challenges.

While expressing Pakistan’s complete solidarity with the Kingdom, the Prime Minister said it was "imperative to maintain regional peace and stability through dialogue and diplomacy”, the statement said.

Both leaders reaffirmed their shared commitment to further strengthening the long-standing fraternal bonds between both countries that had attained new heights during recent months.

Separately, Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Malkiy called on Prime Minister Sharif at his official residence, according to another statement.

Recent regional and global developments were discussed during the meeting, it said, adding that the prime minister emphasised the need to maintain peace and stability through dialogue and diplomacy.