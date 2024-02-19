Pak PM warns of 'weaponisation' of social media to blackmail and pressurise civil servants

Islamabad, Feb 19 (PTI) Amid the political uncertainty plaguing Pakistan, caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday warned that some elements were using different tricks, including the "weaponisation" of social media, to blackmail and pressurise civil servants to switch their loyalties from the State to the violent gang.

Kakar's warning came two days after Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chattha, in a bombshell press conference on Saturday, alleged that he oversaw the rigging to deprive jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party of 13 seats which were given to candidates who were "losing" the elections in the garrison city.

Before resigning from his post, Chattha also claimed that Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa and Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja were involved in the alleged rigging and resigned from his office after "accepting responsibility" for the manipulation of poll results.

Taking to his official X handle, the Kakar said: “There should be no doubt about our commitment to these noble civil servants serving the state and the people of Pakistan.” He acknowledged that the people of Pakistan have "spoken with a clear voice on February 8 and have given a split mandate." Khan's PTI claims to have won more than 180 seats in the 266-member National Assembly but says the results were manipulated and most of its over 90 seats in the lower house were gifted to the three-time former premier Nawaz Sharif-led Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The party has demanded a judicial probe into the manipulation of the results of the elections.

Kakar did not comment on Khan's party's latest demand. However, he noted that "some elements with a proven track record of violent behaviour and vigilantism are now using different tricks including the weaponisation of social media in blackmailing and pressurising civil servants to switch their loyalties from the State of Pakistan to the violent gang." This action is a clear violation of Article 5 and other articles of the Constitution and the laws of the land, he said.

"The State of Pakistan shall defend the civil servants in discharging their constitutional duties, act against these violent trolls and ensure exemplary punishment to them. There should be no doubt about our commitment to these noble civil servants serving the State and the people of Pakistan," he said.

Monday's post by Kakar was the second in two days.

Amid protests by multiple parties including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against the alleged rigging during the February 8 general elections, Kakar on Saturday warned that any form of agitation, violence, or incitement for vigilantism will not be condoned and the law would take its course without any hesitation.

“While peaceful protest and assembly are fundamental rights, any form of agitation, violence, or incitement for vigilantism will not be condoned and law would take its course without any hesitation,” the interim prime minister said in a statement, issued by his office.

“Anarchy and disorder will not be tolerated at this crucial time. This only serves to advance the agenda for hostile forces, both domestic and foreign, to exploit and create grave law and order challenges.” PTI AKJ AKJ