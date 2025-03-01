Pak police announce monetary reward for information about suicide bomber who targeted seminary

Peshawar, Mar 1 (PTI) Pakistan police on Saturday announced a monetary reward for information about the unidentified suicide bomber who targeted Darul Uloom Haqqania seminary in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province killing a top cleric along with seven others.

The Counter Terrorism Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police announced Pakistani Rs 0.5 million reward for information about the suicide bomber who killed Hamidul Haq Haqqani, chief of his faction of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-S) and caretaker of the Madrassa-e-Haqqania, located in Akora Khattak town of Nowshera district.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police also released a picture of the suspected suicide bomber and assured the public that the name of the informant would not be disclosed.

Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani, son of Maulana Samiul Haq, was among eight people who died in the suicide attack at the Darul Uloom Haqqania yesterday.

Another 17 people were injured as the suicide bomber detonated explosives strapped to his body after the Friday prayers congregation.

An FIR was registered on the complaint of Haqqani’s son, Maulana Abdulhaq Sani, who was accompanying his father and was among the injured.

Leading figures of the Haqqani group including its head Jalaluddin Haqqani, his sons Sirajuddin Haqqani (the current interior minister of the Taliban regime in Afghanistan), Anas Haqqani and Ibrahim Haqqani are all graduates of the Darul Uloom seminary, and use the moniker “Haqqani” to signify their connection to Akora Khattak.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IGP Zulfiqar Hameed had said Hamid ul Haq Haqqani was the sole target of the bombing.

The attack occurred as Hamid ul Haq was heading home with his companions when the suicide bomber struck a gate of the mosque through which he would enter his residence, the official said.

The blast comes after the cleric had received threats at a conference of the Islamic Scholars Association, wherein he said preventing girls’ education was against Islamic teachings, security sources said. PTI AYZ GSP GSP