Pak police arrest 21 terrorists from Punjab province

Lahore, Aug 12 (PTI) Pakistan's law enforcement agencies on Saturday arrested 21 terrorists including 13 commanders of Daesh (ISIS) and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) from the country's Punjab province.

Advertisment

"The CTD in collaboration with police and intelligence agencies arrested 21 terrorists from different cities of Punjab and shifted them to undisclosed locations for interrogation," the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab police said in a statement.

The terrorists had planned to target important installations and law enforcement personnel, it said.

Out of 21 terrorists arrested, 13 belong to TTP and ISIS.

Advertisment

"Initial investigation shows out of the 13 commanders, nine of them belong to TTP and four belong to ISIS," it said.

The terrorists have been arrested from Lahore, Attock, Jehlum, Narowal, Sahiwal, Rawalpindi, DG Khan, Muzaffarnagar and Layyah districts of Punjab.

The CTD said a huge quantity of explosives, a number of hand grenades, detonators and literature of banned organisations have been recovered from their possession. Hundreds of alleged terrorists of TTP and ISIS have been nabbed this year after the truce between the Pakistan government and TTP ended in November last year.

The attacks on security forces have seen a rise in the country after the truce ended. PTI MZ FZH FZH