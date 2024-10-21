Pak police arrest 3 TTP militants in Karachi

Karachi, Oct 21 (PTI) Three militants of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) tasked with carrying out attacks on police officials were arrested on Monday in Pakistan's Sindh province.

A spokesperson of the Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) said the arrests were made from the Sohrab Goth area on the outskirts of Karachi.

Sohrab Goth is a big residential and commercial area on the highway leading out of Karachi and is populated heavily by Afghan refugees and Pushtuns.

“The three militants have told the investigators that they were tasked by the leadership of the TTP to carry out a series of attacks on police officials in the city,” the spokesperson said, adding that further investigations were underway.

Three revolvers, ammunition and pamphlets of banned organisations were recovered from the arrested trio.

In recent times, Pakistan has been hit by a wave of terrorist activities orchestrated by the TTP.

The TTP’s attacks have mostly centred in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Punjab provinces. In recent times, banned separatist outfits in Balochistan have claimed responsibility for carrying out terror activities in Karachi and Balochistan.

The TTP, set up as an umbrella group of several militant outfits in 2007, is believed to be close to Al-Qaeda. It has been blamed for several deadly attacks across Pakistan, including an attack on army headquarters in 2009, assaults on military bases, and the 2008 bombing of the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad.