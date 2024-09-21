Pak police arrest 4 ISIS terrorists in Punjab province

Lahore, Sep 21 (PTI) Four alleged ISIS terrorists have been arrested in Pakistan's Punjab province, police said on Saturday.

A spokesperson of Punjab Police's Counter Terrorism Department said that acting on a tip-off, the CTD raided the hideouts of terrorists in four cities of Punjab -- Lahore, Toba Tek Singh Bahawalpur and Mianwali -- and arrested as many terrorists belonging to Daesh (ISIS).

The terrorists were identified as Amjadur Rehman, Sher Ali, Zahabullah and Tayyab Raees. Police recovered 2,570 grams of explosives, three detonators, 18.7 feet of safety fuse wire, a Kalashnikov rifle with 40 rounds of ammunition, a 30-bore pistol with 20 bullets, four hand grenades, and banned literature of ISIS from their possession.

The CTD spokesperson said the arrested terrorists had planned to target important installations and personalities.

Meanwhile, CTD Punjab has conducted 980 combing operations this week, in collaboration with local law enforcement agencies, screening 32,662 individuals. These operations led to the arrest of 109 suspects and the registration of 102 FIRs, with 88 recoveries reported.

Last week, the CTD claimed to have foiled a "major terror plot" by arresting nine terrorists in different areas of Punjab belonging to ISIS and banned anti-Shia organisations. PTI MZ SCY SCY