Pak police arrest 89 terrorists of TTP, ISIS, Al-Qaeda from Punjab in three months

Lahore, Sep 22 (PTI) Pakistan's Punjab Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Monday claimed to have arrested 89 militants linked to banned outfits, including the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), ISIS and Al-Qaeda, during intelligence-based operations across the province in the last three months.

"The CTD conducted 940 intelligence-based operations in various districts of Punjab during the period under review and arrested 89 suspects," it said in a statement.

The arrested individuals belong to the TTP, ISIS, Al-Qaeda and some other terror outfits, it said.

They were allegedly "planning attacks on important buildings in several cities of Punjab”, the statement said.

Around 20 kg of explosive material, 85 detonators, 183 feet of safety fuse wire and banned literature were recovered from their possession, it said.

The CTD, however, did not clarify whether the arrested militants are being tried in courts or kept in detention centres.