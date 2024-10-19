Pak police arrests 7 alleged terrorists of banned TTP, ISIS

Lahore, Oct 19 (PTI) Law enforcement agencies claim to have arrested seven alleged terrorists of banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and ISIS in the Punjab province of Pakistan, police said on Saturday.

"The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab police foiled a major terror plan by arresting seven terrorists from different cities of the province," a CTD spokesperson said on Saturday.

He said the CTD Punjab conducted 129 intelligence-based operations in different districts of the province and arrested seven terrorists from Lahore, Bhakkar, Attock, Bahawalpur and Jhang, and recovered weapons, bombs and explosives from their possession.

The arrested terrorists are identified as Hayatullah, Sheen Khan, Muhammad Siddiq, Zahoor Ahmed, Ikram Khan, Mubashir Ali, and Khan Muhammad and they belong to TTP and ISIS.

The spokesman said the terrorists had planned sabotage in the province and wanted to target important installations and other places. He said the terrorists have been shifted to an undisclosed location for further investigation. PTI MZ AMS