Pak polls body disqualifies 9 lawmakers of Imran Khan's party

Islamabad, Aug 5 (PTI) Pakistan’s top election body on Tuesday disqualified nine lawmakers of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's party, including leaders of the opposition in both chambers of the parliament, after their conviction in the May 9 riot case.

Supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo Khan resorted to a spree of uncontrolled violence on May 9, 2023, vandalising military installations and state-owned buildings, after his arrest in Islamabad.

Cases were launched against several top leaders of the party, including Khan, and dozens of workers, soon after the incident.

In one of the cases, an anti-terrorism court in Faisalabad last week convicted over 100 leaders and workers to jail terms of up to 10 years.

Those adjudged guilty included opposition leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan and opposition leader in the Senate Shibli Faraz.

Members of parliament Zartaj Gul, Hamid Raza, Sheikh Rashid Shafique, Kanwal Shauzab, Farah Agha, Rai Haider Kharal and Muhammad Ahmad Chattha were also found guilty.

All nine were sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment.

As per the constitution, a convict cannot become a member of the parliament under Article 63(1h).

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), acting on the court judgment, issued a notification to disqualify the members of parliament as well as members of the Punjab provincial assembly.

Earlier, the ECP had disqualified lawmakers Abdul Latif, Ejaz Chaudhry, Mohammad Ahmed Chatta and Ahmad Khan after their convictions by separate courts in Lahore and Sargodha.

These were the first sentences by civilian courts after a military court had sentenced over 50 leaders and activists, including Khan’s nephew Hassaan Niazi, to up to 10 years in 2024 for their involvement in the May 9 riots.

The disqualification comes as the PTI staged protests in different parts of the country on the second anniversary of the conviction of Khan, who has been incarcerated since August 5, 2023.