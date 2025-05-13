Pak president, prime minister pay tributes to soldiers killed in Indian attacks

Islamabad, May 13 (PTI) President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday saluted “the brave sons” of the Pakistan Army and Pakistan Air Force who were killed in recent military confrontation with India.

India carried out precision strikes under 'Operation Sindoor' on terror infrastructure early on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people. Following the Indian action, Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on Saturday to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

Pakistan on Tuesday said that 11 military personnel, including a squadron leader, were killed and 78 others injured during the recent military confrontation with India.

President Zardari paid tribute to those killed as a result of what he called “unprovoked Indian aggression” against Pakistan and said that the entire nation saluted “the brave sons of the Pakistan Army and Pakistan Air Force who sacrificed their lives for the country’s security.” “We are proud of the sacrifices of our martyrs. Our brave forces have successfully defended the nation and the country’s integrity,” he said in a statement.

He also extended condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and prayed for their patience and strength, and swift recovery of the injured.

Separately, Prime Minister Sharif, while paying tributes to those killed during Marka-e-Haq saluted families of those who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

The Pakistan Army on Monday said that 'Operation Bunyanum Marsoos' was part of the 'Marka-e-Haq' (Battle of Truth) that began after the Indian strikes inside Pakistan.

Sharif said valiant officers and soldiers of the armed forces fulfilled their promise made with the nation to protect the motherland. The Prime Minister also expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the killing of 40 “civilians”. Speaking about the understanding reached between India and Pakistan on Saturday, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said that while the agreement has so far appeared to hold, long-term negotiations between the two parties are “not done yet.” “We still hope sense will prevail,” he told CNN on Monday.

However, Dar warned that the already precarious ceasefire could be threatened “if the water issue is not resolved” in the coming talks, referring to the Indus Water Treaty (IWT) that India put on abeyance after the Pahalgam terror attack. Meanwhile, the Foreign Office on Tuesday reiterated Pakistan's commitment to stand by the ceasefire arrangement, saying it was "taking necessary steps towards de-escalation and regional stability".

“Make no mistake, we will closely monitor India’s actions and behaviour in this regard in the coming days. We also urge the international community to do the same,” the statement added.

The FO also said that Pakistan will take all necessary measures to preserve its rights under the Indus Water Treaty (IWT).