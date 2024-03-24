Pak President Zardari, and his son Bilawal Bhutto wish Hindu community in Pakistan on Holi

Islamabad, Mar 24 (PTI) Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari and former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Sunday wished the Hindu community in the country on Holi, asserting that the festival of colours serves as a reminder of shared humanity that transcends religious or cultural differences.

In his message on the occasion of Holi, President Zardari extended felicitations to the Hindu community.

The festival of Holi is symbolic of the triumph of good over evil, 68-year-old Zardari said.

The services rendered for Pakistan by its Hindu community are commendable.

The President said that the Constitution of Pakistan guarantees religious freedom. Pakistan is a beautiful bouquet of people belonging to all religions, he said.

The people of the country can reach unprecedented heights and prosperity through unity and make Pakistan’s name shine bright on the map of the world, he expressed.

In a separate statement, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal highlighted the importance of fostering inclusivity and respect for diverse cultural traditions within the country, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

"Holi serves as a reminder of the shared humanity that transcends religious or cultural differences," he said, pointing out the inherent values of tolerance and acceptance encapsulated by the festival.

Asserting that such celebrations foster inclusivity within the nation, he stressed the need for societal cohesion, while advocating for mutual understanding and solidarity among Pakistan's populace.

According to the census, Hindus account for just 2.14 per cent of the total population in Muslim-majority Pakistan.