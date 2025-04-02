Pak President Zardari tests positive for COVID-19, placed in isolation

Karachi, Apr 2 (PTI) Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently in isolation, his physician said on Wednesday.

Zardari, 69, was flown from Nawabshah to Karachi and admitted to a private hospital on Tuesday, following complaints of respiratory issues and fever.

Dr Asim Hussain, the President's physician, told the media that Zardari has contracted coronavirus.

“This was confirmed after multiple tests, and he has now been placed in isolation and his health is being monitored round the clock,” he said.

“A team of experts is taking care of the president and his condition is improving,” Hussain added.

According to local media reports, Zardari had gone to Nawabshah to offer Eid prayers on Monday and before that held a meeting with his party leaders on Sunday.

Zardari has faced various health issues in recent years. He previously tested positive for COVID-19 in July 2022, though he only experienced "mild symptoms" at the time. In October 2024, he suffered a foot fracture while deboarding an airplane and was immediately hospitalised. Following medical assessment, his foot was placed in a cast.

In March 2023, Zardari also underwent eye surgery in the United Arab Emirates.

The state-run Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) news agency on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif inquired about President Zardari's health on telephone and prayed for an early recovery for him.