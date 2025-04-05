Pak President Zardari to be discharged from hospital within two days, says his physician

Karachi, Apr 5 (PTI) Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari, who is undergoing coronavirus treatment here, is now medically fit and will be discharged from the hospital within the next two days, his personal physician Dr Asim Hussain said on Saturday.

Zardari, 69, was tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week and was put in isolation. He was flown from Nawabshah to Karachi and admitted to a private hospital on Tuesday, following complaints of respiratory issues and fever.

Addressing reporters in Karachi, Asim said last Saturday, he received a call from the president saying that he was not feeling well.

“He complained of a fever, shivering and weakness and I flew to examine him and due to lack of health facilities in Nawabshah, the president had to be moved to Karachi,” he said.

Zardari had gone to Nawabshah to offer Eid prayers on Monday.

Asim said the President was brought to Karachi early on Monday morning and he was subjected to multiple tests. The results showed that he had COVID-19.

The doctor said Zardari's treatment immediately started and certain antiviral drugs were ordered from overseas.

“Gradually, his markers and condition improved and he is feeling better. He will definitely be discharged within the next 48 hours,” the physician said.

Zardari has faced various health issues in recent years. He previously tested positive for COVID-19 in July 2022, though he only experienced "mild symptoms" at the time. In October 2024, he suffered a foot fracture while deboarding an airplane and was immediately hospitalised. Following medical assessment, his foot was placed in a cast.

In March 2023, Zardari also underwent eye surgery in the United Arab Emirates. PTI CORR SCY SCY