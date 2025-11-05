Pak Prez meets Chinese Vice President Han in Doha

Islamabad, Nov 5 (PTI) Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari and Chinese Vice President Han Zheng on Wednesday met in Doha and reaffirmed their resolve to further deepen the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership based on mutual trust, respect, and a shared vision for regional peace and prosperity.

The meeting was held in Doha on the sidelines of the Second World Summit for Social Development, which is being held in the Qatari capital from November 4 to 6.

Zardari is representing Pakistan at the conference and holding meetings with several leaders attending the event.

The two leaders reaffirmed their resolve to further deepen the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership based on mutual trust, respect, and a shared vision for regional peace and prosperity, according to a statement by the President's House here.

They also agreed to continue close cooperation on issues of mutual interest at regional and international fora, it added.

Recalling his recent visit to China, Zardari said that Pakistan and China are iron brothers and all-weather strategic cooperative partners. He thanked China for “consistent and unwavering support to Pakistan through all challenges, reaffirming that friendship with China remains the cornerstone of Pakistan's foreign policy”.

The President commended China's continued partnership in the successful implementation of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which has now entered its second phase of high-quality development.

Han conveyed warm greetings from President Xi Jinping and reaffirmed the enduring strength of the Pakistan-China friendship. He appreciated Pakistan's efforts in combating terrorism and promoting regional peace and stability.

The Chinese Vice President noted that China would continue to support Pakistan’s economic development under the second phase of CPEC, particularly in transport and infrastructure, information technology, agriculture, and vocational training. PTI SH ZH ZH