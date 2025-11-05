Pak Prez Zardari meets Qatari Emir in Doha, offers to expand bilateral defence cooperation

Islamabad, Nov 5 (PTI) Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday met Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and offered to expand bilateral cooperation in the areas of defence and defence production.

The meeting was held in Doha on the sidelines of the Second World Summit for Social Development, which is being held in the Qatari capital from November 4 to 6.

Zardari is representing Pakistan at the conference and holding meetings with several leaders attending the event.

According to a statement issued by the President's House here, both leaders discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation in political, economic and cultural spheres.

“The President offered to expand collaboration in defence and defence production,” the statement said, adding that the Emir responded positively to the offer and said he would instruct the relevant authorities to initiate discussions with Pakistan immediately.

The Qatari leader also “expressed satisfaction at the recent Pakistan-Saudi Arabia defence agreement and said it was a welcome and timely step that should have happened earlier.” He noted that Pakistan "holds a unique position as a country maintaining strategic ties with China, the West and the Gulf states at the same time.” In September, Pakis­tan and Saudi Arabia entered into a landmark mutual defence agreement, under which any aggression against one state will be considered an attack on both.

The timing of the accord coincided with the Israeli attack on Qatar, sending shockwaves across the Arab world over security.

According to the statement, the president reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity with Qatar, recalling its strong condemnation of Israel’s aggression against Qatar and its continued diplomatic support for Qatar’s sovereignty at international fora.

The two leaders reaffirmed the historic and brotherly relations between Pakistan and Qatar, rooted in faith, mutual trust and shared aspirations for peace, prosperity and the advancement of the Muslim community.

The President lauded Qatar’s growing global role as a centre of dialogue and humanitarian diplomacy, and paid tribute to the Emir's leadership in advocating a ceasefire and humanitarian relief for the people of Gaza.

Qatar is one of the two mediators in talks between Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban, which were held in Doha and Istanbul following border clashes between the two sides last month.

Another round of talks between them is set to begin on Thursday in the Turkish capital.

According to the statement, President Zardari appreciated Qatar’s role in hosting and facilitating the UN-led Doha Process meetings on Afghanistan, including the first and second rounds held in May 2023 and February 2024, which have supported international coordination on humanitarian, development and security issues.

On the matter of recent clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan, the Qatari emir expressed “hope that Pakistan and Afghanistan would resolve their current issues and move beyond recent challenges”.

The President extended an invitation to the Emir to visit Pakistan, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthening its partnership with Qatar for regional peace, progress, and shared prosperity.

The Emir accepted the invitation and informed the President that he would visit Pakistan early next year.

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and Pakistan's Ambassador to Qatar were also present during the meeting.