Pak Prez Zardari presses for strengthening security capacities to deal with extremism and terrorism

Islamabad, Mar 10 (PTI) Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday pressed for strengthening security capacities and enhancing the capabilities of law enforcement agencies to deal with the increasing cases of extremism and terrorism.

Addressing a joint session of the parliament at the beginning of the second parliamentary year amidst protests by the opposition led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Zardari also asked parliament to tackle "deprivation and inequality” to address the issue of terrorism.

Zardari said that the authorities were aware of the “external support and funding” that terrorists were getting and causing human and financial losses to Pakistan but also emphasised to address the local factors. He, however, did not name any country or organisation.

“At the same time, we should not forget that militancy finds roots in deprivation and inequity, so we must focus on the development of regions most affected by terrorism and create employment,” the president said.

“Parliament needs to play a role in rebuilding a consensus to tackle extremist ideologies as well as the militancy that supports such violence,” he said.

In view of the current internal and external security challenges, Pakistan needs to strengthen its security capabilities and enhance the capacity of the law enforcement agencies to effectively deal with terrorism, Zardari said.

He also urged the government to promote good governance and political economic stability, while appreciating it for improving the economic outlook of the country.

Zardari also said that the high rate of population growth along with strategic drift in the administrative machinery increased governance issues manifold and asked the parliament to work seriously by playing its role in a real re-set of the governance and service delivery outcomes.

"As far as the government is concerned, ministries too need to redefine their vision and objectives, and understand that pressing issues faced by the people of Pakistan have to be resolved within a certain time frame,” he said. “We need to deliver tangible benefits to restore the trust of the people in democratic institutions.” “I would urge all of you to empower our people, make decisions of national importance with consensus, encourage domestic and international investments for economic growth and job creation, foster social and economic justice, and ensure fairness and transparency in our system,” he said.

He also highlighted the importance of investments in infrastructure, education, healthcare, and economic opportunities to address the sense of deprivation of the masses and also talked about improving the taxation system and reforming the IT industry.

He urged the federal and provincial governments to increase allocations for the education sector in the upcoming budget and provide more opportunities through scholarships and financial assistance programs.

Zardari noted that Pakistan must aim for stability and self-sufficiency in food production and called for the agriculture sector to be strengthened to ensure sustainable water management and to manage the “growing threats of climate change”.

While speaking about the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Gwadar Port, he said the two projects remained central to Pakistan's vision of connectivity.

“These projects must be fully realized so that Pakistan can serve as a gateway for international trade, linking Central Asia, South Asia, and the Middle East,” he said.

The president said that Pakistan would further cement its All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership with China and continue to support the One-China Policy.

The president also reiterated Pakistan's support for the people of Kashmir and the country's commitment to the Palestinian cause.

Opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf created a ruckus by shouting slogans and protesting throughout the speech of the president against the alleged rigging of last year's elections and political victimization of its leaders, including the imprisonment of party founder Imran Khan.

Zardari, who is serving as the country's president for the second time, has already addressed the joint sitting of parliament seven times, including once during the present regime last year, which is a constitutional duty of a president.