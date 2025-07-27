Pak records three more poliovirus cases; countrywide tally reaches 17

Peshawar, Jul 27 (PTI) Three more cases of poliovirus were detected in Pakistan, raising the countrywide tally this year to 17, authorities said on Sunday.

The latest cases included two from Lakki Marwat and North Waziristan district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and one from Sindh’s Umectedrkot district, a statement by the Pakistan Polio Eradication Program (PPEP) said.

With these new detections, the total number of polio cases in Pakistan in 2025 has risen to 17, including ten from KP.

“Despite substantial progress in polio eradication efforts, the continued detection of polio cases underscores the persistent risk to children, especially in areas where vaccine acceptance remains low," the statement said.

“It is crucial for communities to understand that poliovirus can resurface wherever immunity gaps exist. Every unvaccinated child is at risk and can also pose a risk to others,” the statement said.

Pakistan is one of the last two countries in the world, alongside Afghanistan, where polio remains endemic. Despite global efforts to eradicate the virus, challenges such as security issues, vaccine hesitancy, and misinformation have slowed progress. PTI AYZ NSA NSA