Pak rejects 'baseless propaganda' targeting its friendly ties with China

Islamabad, Jan 27 (PTI) Pakistan on Monday rejected what it called the "baseless propaganda" targeting its friendly ties with China, saying it was committed to a "One-China" policy.

The Foreign Office issued a statement in response to comments on social media as well as reports in the media, claiming that during his recent US visit, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi attended an event hosted by a lobbying group that campaigns against the Chinese Communist Party.

Responding to media reports, the Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan "categorically rejected baseless and unfounded allegations to target Pakistan-China friendship".

He reaffirmed Islamabad's "unwavering commitment to the foundational principle of the One-China policy, which is a consistent cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy and remains unchanged.” The spokesperson emphasised that China was Pakistan’s all-weather strategic partner and their relationship is characterised by mutual trust, shared values, support on issues of core concern and a commitment to regional and global stability.

Earlier, Naqvi clarified the comments regarding his visit to the US. Responding to the media queries in Houston, he termed the reports “propaganda”.

“Neither have I attended nor have I gone to any kind of anti-Chinese state event,” he said.

He also acknowledged attending an event organised by Gunster Strategies Worldwide, a public relations firm in the US, which he said the reports “connected as being anti-China”.

“They can do as much propaganda as they want. It does not matter,” Naqvi said, emphasising his clarification that he did not attend “any anti-China function”.

Pakistan and China enjoy close ties and Beijing has invested billions of dollars under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project. However, the ties recently have come under stress due to repeated attacks on Chinese nationals by terrorists. PTI SH ZH ZH