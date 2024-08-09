Pak rejects media reports about providing missiles to Iran

Islamabad, Aug 9 (PTI) Pakistan on Friday rejected media reports about providing missiles to Iran in the wake of growing tensions with Iran.

Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch at the weekly briefing was asked about a report by Jerusalem Post, retweeted by Tehran Times, that Pakistan committed to send Shaheen III missiles to Iran following the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

“Such reports are patently false. Before paying any attention to such reports, it is important to reflect on the source behind such baseless reports and the malicious agenda behind them,” she said.

“This is a critical time in the Middle East. We, therefore, urge all parties, including the media, not to indulge in peddling of fake news,” she said.

To various other questions regarding the Middle East, she said that Islamabad was watching the evolving situation in the region and was concerned about it. She urged caution and restraint while demanding immediate halting of Israeli action against the Palestinians.

She also said that Pakistan had noted a bill introduced in the US Congress and “we have also noticed some unwarranted references to Pakistan”.

“We have conveyed our concerns to the US side,” she said.

She hoped that the US Congress would play a supportive role in strengthening Pakistan-US ties and focus on avenues of mutual collaboration that benefit both our peoples and countries.

Baloch also said that Pakistan has seen the developments in the United Kingdom and also noted the steps that have been taken by the UK administration to restore order. "We hope, therefore, that the situation will become normal at the earliest," she said.