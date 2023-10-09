Pak religious leader vows to stand by Palestinians; calls attack on Israel 'historic success': Report

Islamabad, Oct 9 (PTI) A firebrand Pakistani religious and political leader has termed the deadly attack on Israel by Hamas as a "historic success" and vowed to stand by the people of Palestine, a media report said on Monday.

Addressing a press conference in Peshawar on Sunday, Jamiat Ulema-e Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the attack on Israel was clear evidence that the Palestine issue was not dead, The Express Tribune newspaper quoted him as saying.

“We reiterate the position that we are with our Palestinian brothers. The attack of the Palestinian Mujahideen on Israel is a historic success and a historic battle. The Palestinian Mujahideen have freed their territories from the usurpation of Israel,” the JUI-F chief said.

Rehman, also the chief of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief, also congratulated the Palestinian people, saying that the world was thinking that the Palestinian issue was dead.

“A section of us [Muslim world] tried unsuccessfully to recognise Israel, however, the latest incident proved that the Palestine issue is not dead,” Rehman said, adding that the attack destroyed Israel's defence system and its arrogance.

Israel witnessed a surprise and unprecedented attack by Hamas militants, which rules the Gaza Strip, in its southern parts on Saturday morning.

At least 700 people have been killed and more than 2,100 injured in Israel -- the deadliest day for the country in at least 50 years.

In the Gaza Strip, there are nearly 500 deaths and over 2,000 wounded in Israel's counterattack, media reports said. PTI SH RUP RUP RUP RUP