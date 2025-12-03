Pak, Saudi Arabia express commitment to further strengthen defence ties

Islamabad, Dec 3 (PTI) Pakistan and Saudi Arabia’s top military officials on Wednesday expressed their commitment to further strengthen defence ties between the two countries.

In September, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed a "strategic mutual defence" agreement, which declared that any attack on either country will be considered "an aggression against both".

Lt Gen Fahad Bin Saud Al-Johani, Commander Royal Saudi Land Forces, called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir at General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

According to a statement by the Pakistan army, “matters of mutual interest, regional security, and avenues for enhanced bilateral defence cooperation were discussed” during the meeting.

“Both sides reiterated their commitment to further strengthening the longstanding and brotherly relations between the Armed Forces of Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” it stated.

The COAS expressed satisfaction on robust defence collaboration between the two countries and emphasised upon the need for continued cooperation in training, capacity building and intelligence sharing.

The "Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement" between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia was signed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during the Pakistani leader's day-long visit to the Gulf Kingdom.

The agreement stated that "any aggression against either country shall be considered an aggression against both”, said the statement issued by both sides.

Separately, Commander Bahrain National Guard, Gen Shaikh Mohammad Bin Isa Bin Salman Al Khalifa, called on Field Marshal Munir at GHQ and they discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security, and bilateral defence cooperation.

"Both sides reaffirmed their resolve to further enhance existing military-to-military ties between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Bahrain," the army said.